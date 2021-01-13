The Butte County Sheriff’s Office is actively looking for a Gridley man who went missing after leaving for a day trip.
Peter Rasmussen, 67, left his residence in Gridley on Tuesday afternoon for a day trip to the Feather Falls or Berry Creek area. He was driving a silver 2000 Nissan Frontier truck with California license plate number 7F78344.
His family reported Wednesday morning that he had not returned from the trip and reported him missing to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.
The department is asking anyone with information about Rasmussen’s location to call 538-7671 or 538-7322.