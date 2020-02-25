Yuba-Sutter sheriff’s offices are partnering with the Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau on a new crime prevention program designed to reduce agriculture thefts.
The program will use a new product called SmartWater that is a liquid that cannot be seen by the naked eye but under a special light emits a yellow glow.
The liquid has its own unique encryption that is registered to individual farmers or ranchers who take part in the program. Farmers can use the product to mark and identify ownership of equipment, and a small dab is all that is required. If that equipment is stolen, the liquid can assist investigators in locating the equipment’s rightful owner.
Once applied, the liquid can last for years. Scrubbing, bleach or other chemicals cannot remove the substance, and if the liquid gets on the hands or clothes of a suspect, law enforcement can use it as forensic evidence to place the individual at the crime scene.
Signs and stickers will be provided to farmers using the system to designate equipment and property as part of the SmartWater CSI program in hopes of deterring thieves.
Those interested in utilizing the new program are encouraged to contact the Yuba-Sutter Farm Bureau for more information.