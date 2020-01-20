Sutter County Sheriff’s Office detectives are looking for two men who robbed a Walgreens in Yuba City on Saturday, according to Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood. That was the second robbery of a Walgreens in the Yuba-Sutter area in less than a week.
At around 6 p.m. Saturday, two adult males entered the Walgreens in the 1600 block of Lincoln Road in Yuba City and forced themselves to the pharmacy area of the store and forced a clerk to give them controlled substances and narcotics that were locked away, Smallwood said.
The suspects did not have weapons. On Monday, Smallwood said detectives were still in the process of investigating the incident and that the exact amount of drugs stolen is not known at this time.
Sutter County detectives are working closely with the Yuba City Police Department, who responded to a similar robbery at the Walgreens in the 800 block of Colusa Ave., in Yuba City on Jan. 15, to see if the two incidents are connected – in that robbery, at approximately 8:40 p.m. two men jumped the pharmaceutical counter and fled the store with an undetermined amount of pharmaceuticals.
The two men suspected in Saturday’s robbery were described as being thin, African-American, and in their younger 20s, possibly even in their late teens. Detectives are also reaching out to surrounding agencies in Butte and Yolo County who have had similar robberies take place to determine whether the suspects of these robberies are connected.
“Our guys are working on it,” Smallwood said.
Smallwood asked that anyone with information that could help detectives identify the suspects contact the sheriff’s office investigations unit at 822-7313.