The laying of the deck of the Fifth Street Bridge near Second Street in Yuba City, initially planned to take place this week, has been tentatively rescheduled for Monday due to rainy conditions at the construction site, according to project manager Mehrdad Varzandeh.
The Second Street deck is a portion of the bridge on the Yuba City side that connects with the new Fifth Street Bridge, which is currently being replaced. The rest of the bridge’s deck, aside from the south side of the final third, has already been laid.
The original plan was to lay the deck for the last portion of the bridge by the end of 2019 but rain in recent weeks has pushed that back to sometime in the first couple weeks of January 2020, Varzandeh said.
“It caught everybody off guard,” Varzandeh said, referring to rain on Wednesday that sent crews home despite the chance of rain being low.
The north side of the new Fifth Street Bridge has been completed and is carrying traffic eastbound and westbound in one lane each direction. Once the entire project is completed, traffic will be able to travel two lanes in both directions.
Landscaping and roadway work on the streets surrounding the new bridge have also been put on hold until the new year due to the expected weather conditions. Work on the bridge itself will continue, weather permitting, through the end of the year, Varzandeh said.
An irrigation system has been installed for the landscaping that will be in place, but shrubs on the Yuba City side of the bridge still need to be placed.
Part of the bridge replacement project was the demolition of the old Fifth Street Bridge. The majority of the bridge has been removed with the section that sits in the Feather River the only portion left to be taken down.
Environmental protections of the river mean work can only be done in the water from June 1 to Oct. 1. The deck can be removed and the columns lowered without crews going into the water but that won’t start until January or February of next year.
Varzandeh can apply for a permit that would allow his crews to go into the water outside of the June to October timeframe. He said he may file that application sometime during the spring of 2020 but he first has to finalize the game plan with the contractor before anything is decided.
Another decision being considered this month is whether to shut down work the last two weeks of the year because of the timing of Christmas and New Year’s Day. Because both holidays fall during the middle of the week, work may stop instead of having workers come one day, have a couple days off and come back. Varzandeh said no decision has been made but it is a possibility.
All of these factors have not changed the scheduled date of completion of the project. Varzandeh said the entire project is slated to be completed late summer 2020.