The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced on Thursday its eighth temple in California will be located on Butte House Road in Yuba City.
The site at 1470 Butte House Road is currently home to a meetinghouse (chapel), which will be demolished. Replacing it will be a 38,000-square-foot temple – considered the most sacred place of worship by members of the church – as well as a new meetinghouse and a distribution center. In total, the new facility will cover nine acres.
“I think I speak for all of the members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in this region when I say that we are ecstatic,” said Steve Hammarstrom, a regional leader for the church, or stake president. “We have known about this since it was announced last October and have been waiting for this day ever since. This site is a wonderful location in Yuba City where we have had a chapel since 1979.”
Temples are not open to the public, only church members, aside from the first few weeks of opening until the facility is officially dedicated. Meetinghouses, on the other hand, are open to the general public and are the sites where Sabbath worship and weekly activities take place.
Hammarstrom’s stake covers all of Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties, which constitutes nearly 5,000 members of the church and 11 congregations. The church also has other stakes in the region located in Auburn, Lincoln, Woodland, Gridley and Chico, among others, he said.
“To all of us in this region it is a big deal,” Hammarstrom said. “As Christians, we read that Jesus himself visited the temple, he taught at the temple, and it was a part of his ministry. So, temples are a foundational part of how we worship. We build them wherever we have enough people to support a temple.”
The church first announced it would build a new temple in Yuba City last October. Detailed design plans are still being developed and a groundbreaking date has yet to be set. Project leaders will work with city officials on preliminary plans for the temple in the coming months, as well as begin filing public documents, according to a press release.
Hammarstrom said local church leaders have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from other religious and community leaders. He said the plan is to hold an open house once construction is completed, at which point the public will be invited to view the facility prior to it being dedicated.
“This temple represents a portion of the diverse religious fabric that makes our community so strong and inclusive,” he said. “It’s going to be a beautiful landmark in our community and people will be able to see it from the highway.”
Other temples throughout the state are located in Fresno, Los Angeles, Newport Beach, Oakland, Redlands, Sacramento and San Diego.