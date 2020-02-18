He’s worked with local, state and federal partners to implement about $600 million in levee improvements throughout the watershed.
He played an important role in striking the Yuba River Accord, which is widely regarded as a model for water right settlements.
He helped the agency take over hydropower facilities, which has seen its revenue increase by the tens of millions of dollars.
And on Tuesday, the Yuba Water Agency’s longtime general manager, Curt Aikens, 64, announced his retirement. He will remain with the agency until January 2021 and will help in the transition for his replacement, Willie Whittlesey, who will officially step into the position in July.
“It’s been 20 years since I started as general manager, and I’m just looking forward to the next phase of my life,” Aikens said. “There is a lot of work that goes into being the general manager, a lot of challenges and a lot of rewards. I’ve had my fair share of that, and it’s time to move onto other things.”
Aikens joined the agency in January 1998 and was named general manager in 2001. Since then, the agency’s personnel has grown from 20 employees to 75. A big driver for that increase was when the agency took over the rights from PG&E to several hydropower facilities along the Yuba River in May 2016. In the years since, the agency has generated power system revenues between $60 million to $80 million a year.
“That was a huge effort to best position the Yuba Water Agency to receive the power revenues, and that came with a need for more operators, supervisors, and engineering staff,” Aikens said. “That’s a huge accomplishment because the project is an important revenue source to help the agency accomplish a lot of what we do.”
Agency board chairman and Yuba County Supervisor Randy Fletcher said Aikens has been a vital part of the agency’s success, helping the organization make great strides in reducing flood risk and ensuring a sustainable water supply for Yuba County residents.
Aikens said Whittlesey has his full support, along with the board’s, and expects his replacement to be a great leader for the agency. Whittlesey has been working in the watershed for 25 years in roles ranging from forestry to hydroelectric power generation. Prior to working for the agency, he was with PG&E for 13 years.
“In the last three years, I’ve learned a lot from (Aikens), and I’m grateful for his confidence in me, as well as the board’s,” Whittlesey said in a press release. “I am honored, humbled and really excited about the opportunity to lead this agency into the next phase of our journey. I love managing the water and power, but am equally excited about some of the other things we are getting involved in now, like forest health, water education, economic development and other exciting new opportunities.”
When Whittlesey steps into the role later this year, Aikens will stick with the agency until next January to help work on a number of big projects, particularly with the agency’s voluntary agreement on how best to manage the watershed’s resources with their partners while meeting state environmental regulations.
“There will be a lot of traveling and visiting friends and relatives that I haven’t seen in a while,” Aikens said about his plans for retirement. “This has been a demanding job and I’ve given it all of the energy I have, and it’s time for me to move on. I’m really proud to have taken a great agency and leave it in a better condition than it was when I arrived.”