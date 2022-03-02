On a sunny and relatively warm Wednesday morning, Marysville City Council members and staff participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for the 5th Street Rehabilitation Project, a project that has been years in the making.
“The groundbreaking for the Fifth Street project represents very positive news for the city of Marysville,” City Manager Jim Schaad said. “It’s been a long time coming, but this project represents an investment that will provide our citizens, our constituents, a new reconstructed safe and attractive boulevard to travel on.”
The 5th Street Rehabilitation Project got its final approval on Jan. 18 when the Marysville City Council approved a construction contract for $3,058,362 with All American Construction, Inc. out of Live Oak for the work that is currently being done. The city said $3,200,000 in grant funding for the project was secured through the Sacramento Area Council of Governments (SACOG) and those funds were being issued through Caltrans. The total estimated cost of the project is $3,516,500, according to a staff report.
As previously reported by the Appeal, the project is a complete rehabilitation of the Fifth Street corridor from the E Street intersection to the J Street intersection. It includes structural road rehabilitation from curb to curb with pedestrian accessibility improvements at all intersections, driveways, and alley crossings, the addition of a pedestrian crossing signal at F Street, and upgrade to the traffic signal at H Street for pedestrian access and additional turning movements, according to the staff report.
According to the city, landscape and storm drain systems also will be updated.
During Wednesday’s ceremony, Marysville Mayor Chris Branscum spoke about the efforts it has taken over multiple years to finally get the much needed improvements made to Fifth Street.
“This project didn’t just happen. It happened with the good graces of certainly the city council – Brad Hudson, Dominique Belza, Bruce Buttacavoli and Stuart Gilchrist,” Branscum said. “But it goes back much further than that. It didn’t just happen. Former Mayor Ricky Samayoa was instrumental in making this happen. Both in his office as mayor and as Marysville’s representative at SACOG and he really needs to be appreciated on this.”
Branscum further thanked SACOG for its efforts in helping make the project a reality, as well as other community and state leaders.
“Again, these things don’t just happen. It’s important to recognize those who are behind making it happen,” Branscum said.
Vice Mayor Buttacavoli said the project to improve Fifth Street took at least seven years before it actually got started.
“It’s a project that we’ve been looking forward to,” Buttacavoli said. “It’s one of those ones where we’re just dying to say we’re gonna break ground and then another year goes by and another year goes by and another year goes by and we end up with a new council and another year goes by, so here we are and we’re ready to go.”
Branscum later mentioned that the 5th Street Rehabilitation Project was part of a broader effort by the city to beautify “everything,” including the recent action by the city council to examine a possible blight tax for commercial properties in Marysville.
“This is going to be transposed. It’s going to be much more beautiful. Traffic will flow more smoothly. And we spoke last night about the eastern terminus of this project at 5th and E (streets) and we have two buildings there, the Marysville Hotel and the State Theater,” Branscum said. “And when I was out campaigning, hardly a door would go by where someone would open it and I’d ask them, ‘What are you concerned about?’ They’d talk about Ellis Lake and traffic, but almost everybody asked what are you going to do about the Marysville Hotel? What are you going to do about the State Theater?”
He said the idea of a blight or vacancy tax would encourage development of properties.
“The eastern terminus of this beautiful project deserves a lot better than what it has right now and first step was taken last night and we’ll see how far we get with that. It will take a while … but we hope to have it on a ballot soon to make something happen there,” Branscum said.