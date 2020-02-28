There’s something special about a Leap Year ... especially for those born on Feb. 29, whose birthday comes only every four years.
Most modern calendars have 365 days, but it takes about 365 days and 6 hours for the planet to complete a solar year around the sun. To align the calendar with the Earth’s position in the solar system, an extra day is added every four years. It’s called Leap Day and it happens on Feb. 29 – today.
We caught up with a few Yuba-Sutter Leap Babies:
Childhood trio connected:
Larry Vieira, Suzi Young and Sharon Cary were all born on Feb. 29, 1948, minutes apart, at the Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital.
They remained in contact in part because of the birthday connection.
“In my case that had a lot to do with it,” Vieira said. “Sharon and I grew up pretty close because both of our dads were involved with Pepsi. We have known each other for a long time and have always maintained a kinship.”
Though Sharon Cary moved away and currently lives in South Lake Tahoe, the three do catch up almost every year – and definitely when Feb. 29 hits the calendar.
Cary said a Facebook message typically reads something like, “Hi, Oh my God, another Leap Year.”
This year the 72-year-olds will be celebrating their 18th Leap Year birthday. For all three it will be the second time each of them officially reaches adulthood.
Cary said perhaps the most memorable Leap Year birthday was eight years ago when she turned 64 (16 in Leap Year life).
She said she celebrated by taking a trip to Disneyland.
Sixteen was one of the best ones for Vieira and Young as well.
“There was music, dancing and a spiked punch bowl,” Vieira said.
Vieira said he embraces the Leap Day birthday because of the memories. One year Vieira spoke to a class about the origin of Leap Year. He said the students’ reaction was priceless.
“All they knew was this poor guy only got a birthday every four years,” he said. “As a kid I would cry poor me around my friends, saying ‘I don’t have a birthday this year.’ It was just baloney. It never really was a bad deal.”
Young, who used to work at a school, said a birthday on Feb. 29 was quite memorable.
“The kids never forgot when it was,” Young said.
5th Leap Year birthday
For Wheatland native Emily Zarges, her Leap Day birthday was a planned occasion.
“I had to have a planned (Cesarean),” said Aimee Zarges, Emily’s mom. “I said, ‘Let’s do it on Leap Day.’”
Zarges recalled the doctor asking, “Are you sure?”
Aimee knew it was a day that only came every four years, and thought to herself that it would be awesome to have that for her child.
“Why wouldn’t I want that opportunity for my child to stand out and be fun and different?” Aimee Zarges said.
Emily said she used the experience of a birthday on Feb. 29 to relive childhood experiences. Emily was born in 2000 so she is turning 20 this year, but it’s just her 5th Leap Year birthday. In celebration of the event, she knows exactly what she is planning to do.
“This year we’re going to Chuck E. Cheese,” Emily said. “(It’s fun) to recreate my little kid birthdays.”
Four years ago, Emily said she had the perfect second 4-year-old party.
“For my 16th we got a jump house like you would for a 4-year old,” she said.
For a non-Leap Year, Emily celebrates it on Feb. 28 because at least it is still in February.
2nd birthday
The birth of Lauralynn Joaquin was actually delayed and randomly fell onto Feb. 29, 2012.
Crystal Joaquin, Lauralynn’s mother, said she was originally due on Feb. 18, but due to an emergency C-section Lauralynn was finally introduced into the world on Feb. 29. This year she will be turning 8 officially, but 2 in Leap Year life.
“I think it’s cool because you have that one time every four years that’s special,” said Crystal Joaquin, who resides in Linda.
Lauralynn said there will be plenty of hairbrushes, mirrors and a fun sleepover planned for Saturday.
“It was the day I was actually born,” Lauralynn said.
The next day she will celebrate again with her family, including her dad.