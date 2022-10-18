AeroSTEM Academy eighth-grade student Sara Smith defined Saturday’s inaugural Yuba-Sutter Maker Faire at Yuba College’s Marysville campus as a “fun space for people getting into making things or wanting to make things.” 

Smith visited many of the 35-plus vendor booths, including one hosted by her older brother Garrett Smith, on how to solder, which is essentially melting two pieces of metal together so they stick with an iron at nearly 650 degrees, Garrett Smith said. 

