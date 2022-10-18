AeroSTEM Academy eighth-grade student Sara Smith defined Saturday’s inaugural Yuba-Sutter Maker Faire at Yuba College’s Marysville campus as a “fun space for people getting into making things or wanting to make things.”
Smith visited many of the 35-plus vendor booths, including one hosted by her older brother Garrett Smith, on how to solder, which is essentially melting two pieces of metal together so they stick with an iron at nearly 650 degrees, Garrett Smith said.
It’s a relatively safe process, Smith said, so long as the iron is never touched. On Saturday, Smith was teaching a soldering workshop where the group made LED pins.
Many projects are done through soldering. For instance, Smith said stained glass is often soldered together, while jewelry and many electronics are often soldered as well.
Soldering is one of many innovative processes brought to Yuba College by Wide Awake Geek CEO and Founder Chuck Ferguson.
Ferguson, a self-professed maker and entrepreneur, wanted a day to celebrate creativity in the technology and innovative world.
“The Maker Faire is to celebrate creatives and give opportunities for creatives and innovators to show their craft and share their passion,” Ferguson said. “It’s a great event for a family to come out, spend some time together and spark some creativity.”
Both Ferguson and Yuba College President Dr. Tawny Dotson want the Yuba-Sutter Maker Faire to be an annual event, held each October at Yuba College’s Marysville campus.
“We were hoping to have a chance to create an environment where people would think about things in new ways,” Dotson said.
Sara Smith, just a 13-year-old adolescent with dreams to create video games one day, said the Maker Faire can inspire almost anyone to simply create and build things.
In addition to making LED pins, Smith built a glider out of a paper plate – a simple task that got her thinking about flight simulation in the virtual world.
“Even doing one small thing can encourage people to pursue different things,” Smith said.
Next to the soldering booth was a spot for CORE Charter School licensed pilot Geoffrey Patsey to teach about piloting drones – a class taught at CORE Charter weekly where individuals can learn how to get their Federal Aviation Administration piloting license.
Patsey said the class not only helps people earn a FAA license, but it teaches about GIS mapping and photogrammetry with drones.
There is a virtual classroom session available to anyone twice-a-week on Mondays and Wednesdays from 4-5:15 p.m., Patsey said.
On Friday, Patsey said the class goes out to job sites and other areas to actually fly drones.
The class was set up this year and already has 25 individuals signed up from CORE Charter and five from other schools, who register through their campus Regional Occupational Programs (ROP), Patsey said.