Yuba City Fire Chief Jesse Alexander and his crew took 12 members of the community, some of whom were city leaders, under their wing for a day to give a first-hand and very hands-on look at what it is like to be a firefighter.
“We’re educating them on what we do on a given day,” Alexander said.
This was the inaugural Fire Ops 101 Academy hosted by YCFD, and Alexander hopes it is not the last. He envisions bringing the community in possibly once a year for a real-time look at a firefighter’s daily duties on the job.
It all started with a four-hour classroom seminar, Alexander said. From there it transitioned to Saturday’s hands-on work that began with teaching the process behind vehicle extrication.
Extrication, also known as using the jaws of life to help free an individual from a vehicle. Alexander referenced the recent Tiger Woods accident where the world famous golfer had his legs trapped and needed to be extricated from his car.
Alexander said in that instance the front dashboard needed to be lifted to take pressure off his legs.
But before entering the car, windows need to be broken using a number of advanced tools, not to mention navigating any electrical issues, air bags and numerous other circumstances.
Sandee Drown, co-owner of the Happy Viking, was amazed at the level of knowledge of cars that a firefighter needs to perform a vehicle extrication.
“They have just minutes to figure it out (in order to) help the person,” Drown said.
Drown was shown how to crack a windshield on Saturday in order to get inside the car used in the extrication demonstration.
Drown said a firefighter's mind needs to be as extraordinarily sharp in order to perform the many functions of the job.
Also at YCFD’s station one house was a building that community members were scaling down as an exercise that firefighters do when learning how to perfect any technical rescue.
Yuba City’s City Manager Dave Vaughn said it was frightening because he is scared of heights.
But he did it in part to avoid any further humiliation in the future from his colleagues.
Vaughn said if he chickened out that he would be teased for the rest of his days working for the city.
Overall, Vaughn said the experience was eye-opening to see “a glimpse of what our team does everyday.”
“It is shedding a brief experience into the lives of first responders,” Vaughn said. “You have the full complement of the department’s experience to ask those questions burning in your mind.”
The day ended with five control burns at YCFD’s Station 4 house. The 12 invitees were inside an actual burning building controlled by the firefighters to see exactly how a structural inferno is extinguished.
Marni Sanders, Chief Executive Officer for Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, said when she was inside she described the fire as “dancing across the ceiling.”
While in the observation room of the building, Sanders said the flames were over their heads so the group reverted to the floor.
“There was a moment when it was a little scary for me because it pitch-black (due) to the smoke,” Sanders said. “That’s something they experience all the time.”
Sanders learned that firefighting is a complex duty.
“There is so much to think about in these high-intense moments,” Sanders said. “They're thinking on their feet. I have a whole new level of admiration, (firefighters) are incredible heroes for the work that they do. They are to be commended.”
Sanders recommends the training for anyone looking to better understand the process after that initial 911 call.
“It puts a perspective on public safety and the need to support public safety,” Sanders said.