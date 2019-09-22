In Jeff Freeman’s physical education classes at Marysville High School, the students aren’t the only ones getting an education.
Cody Herbert is a student teacher at the high school currently working toward earning his teaching credential through California State University, Chico.
Herbert, 24, of Live Oak said he graduated with his bachelor’s in kinesiology with a focus in physical education in May and would eventually like to earn his master’s degree.
Eventually he also hopes to be a PE teacher and coach.
So far, he’s enjoyed being a student teacher and seeing the students in class.
“It’s been really good,” Herbert said. “The kids have been really great for the most part so it’s been fun.”
As a student teacher, he observed Freeman in the beginning of the semester, he said. Now he is starting to take over a little bit and teach some lessons.
Freeman said Herbert has been integrating more and more into teaching during some of the class periods and thinks that in October Herbert may completely run a couple of classes with Freeman helping him with lesson plans.
“That way he can get a hands-on feel and really start to manage,” Freeman said.
Herbert said he feels like he has a good grip on lesson planning because of his experience at Chico State.
“I feel pretty comfortable because I’ve been doing that at Chico State for a while,” he said. “My classes have prepared me for that.”
Learning from each other
Freeman has been a PE teacher for 10 years – this being his second year at Marysville High – and said this is his first experience leading a student teacher.
“It’s been really enlightening,” he said. “…I’m learning from him just like he’s learning from me.”
Freeman said he’s been able to learn some of the new techniques that Herbert is being taught in school and see the differences between what Herbert is learning now and what Freeman learned when he was in school.
“If you’re not a continuous learner, even if you’re out of college, you’re falling behind,” he said. “You’ve got to stay up to date.”
Ramiro Carreon, assistant superintendent of personnel services for Marysville Joint Unified School District, said the goal is to match prospective student teacher candidates with the right mentor.
“Many of us tend to emulate our mentor or people we look up to and ultimately as former students, we remember experiences we’ve had from them or establish routines and procedures we thought were effective,” Carreon said. “Exceptional teachers are purpose-driven and student-focused … we try and match up our student teachers to those exceptional teachers.”
He said the number of student teachers in the program can vary from year to year, and this year there are about a dozen.
“We have a lot of exceptional teachers who welcome student teachers,” Carreon said. “They want to impart their knowledge and experience.”
Freeman said for the students in his classes, having another person in the classroom gives them another perspective and can help them learn because they have another voice teaching them.
“If they hear me every day, it’s kind of like your parents saying you need to do something,” he said. “...If they hear it from another voice, now there’s two people saying the same thing, it’s that trust factor … They’ve loved having (Herbert) in class.”
Herbert said it also gives the students a chance to experience another teaching style.
“Me and Mr. Freeman share the same values and everything but we also have somewhat different teaching techniques so they get a little bit of both,” Herbert said.
He said having the opportunity to be a student teacher and to learn from someone else has been beneficial for him.
“If I just got thrown into a teaching job, I probably wouldn’t make it,” he said. “I think it’s a good program for new teachers to get that experience behind someone that’s been doing it for a long time.”
It does, however, require a lot of work and can be difficult, Herbert said. He’s still taking classes through Chico State and doing other behind-the-scenes work, but overall enjoys being a student teacher.
“Just seeing the students every day, you come in and for the most part they’re smiling and happy so it makes you happy too,” Herbert said.