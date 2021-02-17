Casa de Esperanza staff and volunteers lined the Fifth Street Bridge with orange ribbons on Tuesday to bring attention to National Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month.
“This issue doesn’t just impact our teens but everyone,” according to a statement released by Casa de Esperanza, a local shelter for victims of abuse and domestic violence.
National Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month has been observed each February since 2013.
According to Casa de Esperanza personnel, studies have shown that while an estimated 82 percent of parents feel confident that they could recognize the signs if their child was experiencing dating abuse, the majority – an estimated 58 percent – could not correctly identify all of the warning signs of abuse.
According to Debbie Collier, interim executive director for Casa de Esperanza, warning signs of dating abuse among teenagers include excessive jealousy or insecurity, invasions of privacy, unexpected bouts of anger or rage, unusual moodiness, pressure from a partner to engage in unwanted sexual activities, controlling tendencies, preventing a partner to go out or see other people, constantly monitoring a partner’s whereabouts and checking in to see what they are doing and who they are with, false accusations, vandalizing or ruining personal property, taunting or bullying and threatening or causing physical violence.
As a local shelter and service provider, Casa de Esperanza provides protection and education for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse and human trafficking in Yuba, Sutter and Colusa counties. The shelter also serves as a safe haven for victims to escape violent situations.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse or human trafficking, call Casa de Esperanza at 647-2040. A trained counselor is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline also offers advocate services 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-799-7233.