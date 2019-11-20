It’s a slimy and wet job, but someone has to do it. Several dozen children from around Yuba County formed a bucket brigade – with smiles all around – and spent about an hour on Wednesday helping unload and transport trout from Department of Fish and Wildlife trucks to net pens in Collins Lake.
Collins Lake has been running the trout net pen program at its marina for nearly 15 years. The process sees local children – some on school field trips, others there for the fun – help fill the pens every November, where the fish will live over the winter months to grow and acclimate before being released into the lake next spring.
Seventh grader Jacob Neves had the day off after his school, Foothill Intermediate, was closed due to the expected power shutoff by PGE. It was his first time participating in the program.
“I like seeing the fish, and I’m excited to be out of school,” Neves said.
The young fisherman wasn’t scared of touching the fish, but some of the other children found the sliminess a bit awkward. Still, they all did their part carrying buckets filled with a few fish each from the trucks down to the docks where the 12 pens are located.
In total, about 2,400 pounds of trout – each weighing about three-quarters of a pound – were transported as part of the program, said Jacob Young, executive assistant of Collins Lake.
“This just creates a fun opportunity for the kids to get firsthand experience on what we do here,” Young said. “For some, this has become a family tradition.”
The Yuba Environmental Science Charter Academy, which is located just up the hill from the lake, has made the event an annual field trip for years, but the power shutoff looked like it might cancel this year’s trip. However, Amy Edwards, who teaches the third and fourth grade combined class that takes the field trip, knew how important it was to her students and rallied as many as she could to attend Wednesday morning despite the school’s closure.
“This is a great program because it gives the kids a hands-on experience. We learn about fish throughout the year, so I like that the kids get to see how the fish make it into the lake,” Edwards said. “They get to learn about the process of raising the fish in the pens and how the different groups come together to make a positive impact on the environment.”
It’s a joint effort, with Collins Lake crews caring for the fish throughout the winter, DFW supplying the fish, and organizations like the California Inland Fisheries Foundation, Inc. and Kokanee Power providing support for fish food. The fish trucked in on Wednesday will account for one-quarter of the fish released into the lake next year, the rest coming from private planting.
The fish pens benefit the trout because they allow them to become better suited to their environment before being released into deeper waters. Once springtime rolls around, the fish will have grown to about 2.5 pounds each.
“My favorite part is seeing the kids’ eyes light up and them get stoked,” Young said. “On the other side of things, we hope this helps some of them grow an appreciation for the fish and the process.”