The Blue Oaks Center in Smartsville held a clinic over the weekend that saw participants learn about their horses and the principles of classical horsemanship.
The “New Beginnings for You and Your Horse” clinic taught participants about the vaquero (a horse-mounted livestock herder and tradition developed in Mexico and Spain), horsemanship, cowboy dressage and various techniques including the use of a garrocha, which is a long pole used to herd cattle.
“The event was set up not only to expose or share with our community a beautiful way of communicating and riding your horse, but it’s also the same communication and same listening skills that we teach with our equine assisted learning program,” said Carol Fuller Powell, founder and director of Blue Oaks Center.
Blue Oaks Center, which opened in 2017, provides equine assisted learning and works with special needs youth, adults, seniors and veterans interested in gaining knowledge, skills and healing through natural horsemanship. The facility also serves as a preservation for a rare horse – the Baca Spanish Barb.
Powell said about 30 people attended the two-day event in Smartsville. Special instructors for last weekend’s event included Rodolfo Lara and Lisa Calder.
Participants were taught basic groundwork to better understand the movement of their horse and communication skills before they were taught different movement and riding techniques. Trainers went over balancing, breathing and how to navigate certain obstacles, along with some history about the vaquero. There was also an opportunity for participants to get one-on-one lessons.
“It’s important to learn the vaquero way and natural horseman way and to listen and ask questions and build relationships,” Powell said. “It parallels our human relationships. With horses, you have to listen and ask questions, and the way of the horse and man’s relationship with the horse is vital.”
Powell said she was pleased with the turnout and plans to offer the clinic again later this year with the same instructors. Those interested in participating in the upcoming clinic are encouraged to go to www.blueoakscenter.org to find more information once it becomes available, or email carol@blueoakscenter.org.