Dann Spear’s passion for the military and the people who served started at an early age. He collected military memorabilia when he was a boy and met pilots from the “Flying Tigers” World War II group when he was growing up in Ojai, California.
By 1985, the collection, stored in a detached garage at his home in Yuba County, became a museum.
“We just kept adding on and adding on,” said Dann’s wife Roberta Spear.
The Museum of the Forgotten Warriors is now a landmark in the region and after 35 years has grown from the Spear’s garage to two buildings filled with objects each representing a different veteran’s story.
“Dann believed everyone had a story to tell,” Roberta said. “... If they served they had a story to tell.”
Spear passed away in 2018, but his wife has continued to work with the museum’s board to keep Dann’s mission and memory alive. Dann graduated from high school in 1972 after the draft for the Vietnam War was discontinued. Despite never serving in the military he worked to honor those who did serve.
The museum’s name came from Dann’s belief that veterans of the Vietnam War had been mistreated by a nation that did not appreciate the sacrifice they had made, according to friend, Vietnam veteran and museum board member Don Schrader.
“He believed the Vietnam vets were kind of forgotten,” Schrader said.
Schrader said when the second building was added to the museum about 10 years ago, it was Spear who worked to get donations, find the builder and get support from local businesses and the community.
“It was all Dann’s drive that did that,” Schrader said.
He said Spear was out working at the museum up until the day before he went to the hospital in 2018.
Roberta said Dann didn’t meet anyone he didn’t like and lived life to its fullest.
“He was just a good guy,” Roberta said. “... If he wanted to do something he did it.”
She said the theme for his memorial service was “no regrets.”
“He had this underlying desire to honor veterans,” Schrader said. “... It’s an honor for me to be able to try and walk in his footsteps.”
Bert Johnson was a friend of Dann’s and is now a member of the museum board. He served in Vietnam and said the idea of the museum honoring veterans who may have been forgotten means everything to him. He met Dann at the museum during a visit when he moved to the area.
“He was just the most wonderful person you could ever meet,” Johnson said.
Despite the pandemic and being closed for a couple months, the donations have kept pouring in. There was so much that Roberta said she had to be selective and turn some things away.
“I don’t accept generic stuff anymore unless it has a story behind it,” Roberta said.
Schrader said anyone who hasn’t been to the museum in the last six months can expect to see new exhibits. One new item is a complete World War I uniform that was recently donated.
“Our biggest problem now is finding a place to put them,” Schrader said.
The museum will be open today (Wednesday) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then on Saturdays. Roberta encouraged those who have not visited to do so today.
“The whole point for it being there is for people to visit,” Roberta said. “...The more people that come and see it the better.”
There is no fee to get inside and masks and sanitizing stations will be available throughout. Guests are encouraged to spread out while inside.
“Somehow we have to keep Dann’s dream alive,” Schrader said.