A non-profit that serves Yuba-Sutter seniors has been going now for 43 years.
Yuba Sutter Legal Center for Seniors opened its doors to the community in 1977, under the Older Americans Act, to provide legal services to seniors.
“Under the Older Americans Act, we cannot discriminate by income,” said Susan Townsend, directing attorney of the Center. “Most of our clients cannot afford a lawyer.”
Townsend said the legal center covers Medi-Cal cases, debt/creditors, landlord-tenant, elder abuse restraining orders and affidavit of death of joint tenants.
Even though the legal center offers legal services for seniors there are some restrictions.
“(We) cannot take on cases that can be taken by a private attorney,” Townsend said.
According to Townsend, those cases include personal injury, workers compensation and Social Security disability cases.
“They’re more suitable for private attorneys,” said Townsend.
Aside from providing legal services the center sometimes provides legal information presentations, works closely with adult protective services and outreach in other towns and to seniors that are homebound.
“(We) work closely with adult protective services,” Townsend said. “They investigate cases of abuse towards adults.”
In order to provide the services the legal center is funded through the Older Americans Act, Agency on Aging Area 4, Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way and block grant funds from both Yuba and Sutter Counties.
“We also do fundraising like the dinner we’re doing Friday,” said Townsend.
Tonight, the legal center is hosting its 25th annual Italian Dinner fundraiser at the Veteran’s Hall in Yuba City. The hall is located at 1425 Veteran’s Circle Drive, Yuba City. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for no-host beer and wine with dinner at 7 p.m. The dinner will be provided by Marysville Kiwanis Club, which includes – spaghetti, garlic bread and salad.
The fundraiser will include a silent auction, a dessert auction and various raffle prizes for attendees.
Tickets cost $20 per person and the funds raised by the event will go towards the legal center.
For more information and tickets, contact the legal center at 742-2334.