After holding a rally at the state Capitol earlier this week to demand action on several bills that seek to increase penalties or expand treatment for fentanyl-related incidents, a group of Republicans and moderate Democrats in the Assembly, including James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, have forced a hearing next week to debate those bills.

According to reporting by Politico, the bills, which include both Democratic and Republican authors, mainly focus on increasing penalties for fentanyl-related crimes. The California Department of Public Health said that based on preliminary 2021 data, there were 6,843 opioid-related overdose deaths in the state. Of those deaths, 5,722 were related to fentanyl.

