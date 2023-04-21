After holding a rally at the state Capitol earlier this week to demand action on several bills that seek to increase penalties or expand treatment for fentanyl-related incidents, a group of Republicans and moderate Democrats in the Assembly, including James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, have forced a hearing next week to debate those bills.
According to reporting by Politico, the bills, which include both Democratic and Republican authors, mainly focus on increasing penalties for fentanyl-related crimes. The California Department of Public Health said that based on preliminary 2021 data, there were 6,843 opioid-related overdose deaths in the state. Of those deaths, 5,722 were related to fentanyl.
In 2021, there were 224 fentanyl-related overdose deaths among teens, ages 15-19 years old, in California, the department said. According to provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 71,000 people died from synthetic opioid-related drug overdoses in the U.S. in 2021.
Public Safety Committee Chair Reggie Jones-Sawyer, a Los Angeles Democrat, previously announced in March that the committee would put a hold on all fentanyl-related measures. In making that decision, Jones-Sawyer said the bills were “duplicative efforts” and “temporary solutions” that provided no “rational solutions at all,” CalMatters reported.
As Politico pointed out recently, some progressive Democrats have shied away from these types of drug bills out of fear of repeating the mistakes of earlier eras in the war on drugs. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, anti-drug crime acts in the 1980s that included a mandatory minimum penalty structure for possession with intent to distribute powder cocaine and crack cocaine ultimately led to a “discriminatory effect” in their application, statistical evidence showed.
“What is needed for crack cocaine offenders is not more incarceration but rather more education and treatment, along with economic opportunity for poor and black residents of inner cities,” the department said in a 1993 report. “Mandatory minimum sentences do not deter drug offenses, particularly those committed by young and/or first-time offenders.”
Despite fears of repeating past mistakes, however, a group of bipartisan legislators in California are trying to solve what some believe is a crisis when it comes to the opioid epidemic and fentanyl.
Jones-Sawyer previously planned to delay a hearing on the slate of bills introduced by Democrats and Republicans until June, but after Republicans threatened to force a vote on the Assembly floor Thursday, Jones-Sawyer announced he would hold a special committee hearing on April 27 to debate six fentanyl-related bills.
Democratic Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris of Irvine, an author of one of the fentanyl bills, told Politico that partisan politics shouldn’t matter when it comes to the ongoing opioid crisis.
“It scares the hell out of me,” she said. “This keeps me up at night. … The expectation that (Democrats) are all going to always agree on everything or always be in lockstep I think is just unreasonable and also not really democracy.”
Jones-Sawyer told Politico on Thursday that his approach to the bills has been misrepresented. He claimed he was always going to hear the bills and delayed the hearing until June to give authors time to get them into shape and make sure they pass, Politico reported.
“They’ve got to work their bills,” Jones-Sawyer said. “They really do have to talk to members of the committee to try to get them to a ‘yes.’”
Gallagher, along with other state Republicans, considered the decision to hold the planned hearing next week a huge win.
“I’m glad my Democratic colleagues finally recognized that a months-long delay in addressing the fentanyl crisis is not acceptable. … We’re making progress, but we will not rest until this poison is out of our communities and the killing spree ends,” Gallagher said in a statement.
In a statement sent to CalMatters, Jones-Sawyer said he was looking forward to the hearing.
“I wanted to … ensure we could have more stakeholders in the room and give space to allow victims’ families sufficient time to be heard beyond the boundaries of the customary bill hearing,” Jones-Sawyer said. “This is exactly what I will do. … I look forward to our public hearing on fentanyl so that we as a legislative body can learn from experts and craft policies that protect Californians and properly punish suppliers.”