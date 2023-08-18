LemonadeMaui2.jpg

Emma and Hunter Norris, two young Yuba City children, are pictured on the island of Maui in the historic town of Lahaina. The two had recently visited the area with their family and are now trying to raise funds to help locals recover from the devastating wildfires.

 Courtesy of Sarah Norris

The Maui wildfires in Hawaii have now been classified as the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century. 

According to the National Fire Protection Association, the deadliest wildfire in the country’s history was the Peshtigo fire in Wisconsin which started on Oct. 8, 1871, killing approximately 1,152 people. The Hawaiian fires included four separate blazes that broke out on the island of Maui on Aug. 8, destroying the historic town of Lahaina in the process. The current death toll is believed to be at 111 and officials said they are expecting more as recovery continues. 

