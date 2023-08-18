The Maui wildfires in Hawaii have now been classified as the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, the deadliest wildfire in the country’s history was the Peshtigo fire in Wisconsin which started on Oct. 8, 1871, killing approximately 1,152 people. The Hawaiian fires included four separate blazes that broke out on the island of Maui on Aug. 8, destroying the historic town of Lahaina in the process. The current death toll is believed to be at 111 and officials said they are expecting more as recovery continues.
Citizens across the globe have been expressing their concerns for Hawaii and Emma and Hunter Norris are no different. These two Yuba City children have decided to open a lemonade stand on Sunday to help raise funds for the Hawaiian fire victims. Iced coffee, tea, and water will also be available.
“I’m so proud to say my kids have hearts of gold and they volunteered for this themselves … again,” said Sarah Norris, the children’s mother. “Unfortunately, they’ve done this a few times now, raising about $500 during previous fire seasons. We will donate through Aloha United Way because we believe they are best able to give direct help to the victims.”
The Norris family just recently visited Lahaina in Maui, which they said is one of their favorite spots in all the Hawaiian islands. Their memories and many photos make this natural disaster feel all the more closer to home.
Sunday’s lemonade stand fundraiser will be hosted from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the back driveway of 915 B St. in Yuba City on the corner of Clark Avenue. Everything will cost $1, or be available by donation. Those that can’t attend the fundraiser may also be able to donate via VENMO @NorrisLemonade.