For the first time in three years, Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down was back with a number of vital everyday services needed to work through daily life.
Services like going to the dentist, eye doctor, and other key health screenings that can assist everyday citizens in getting the help they need each day.
Yuba-Sutter Stand Down President Mike Nichols said there are many veterans in the area who have zero idea about the services that they are owed after their time fighting for the country.
Stand Downs have been around since before World War I, Nichols said, with the sole purpose of lending a hand for those who patriotically put their lives on the line for the United States of America.
Nichols said simply by showing up a veteran is provided information on anything from claims with Veterans Affairs to how to apply for housing in the area. It’s all free and has returned to the area this year after a prolonged absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nichols said Yuba-Sutter Stand Down moved over to the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City this year because it’s a venue that is more stable and provides a healthier environment for veterans that require varying levels of care.
“It was more accessible to the handicapped,” Nichols said. “Over (at) Beckwourth Riverfront Park you had gopher holes, hills and different shapes of lawn, so it was very hard for them to get around.”
Nichols said the Stand Down is under contract to be back at the fairgrounds next year beginning on Aug. 17 for the three-day resource fair.
Nichols referenced the importance of having a Stand Down as simply being able to get a veterans ID card in one location in a matter of 15 minutes – a process, he said, involves many different government entities that are all in the same location for three days during the Stand Down.
“It consolidates everything and accommodates the veterans,” Nichols said.
Hundreds took advantage of the Stand Down over the three days, including some who had not been to a dentist in almost 10 years.
Doug Gililland, an Army veteran originally from Arkansas, who has been living on the streets for nearly a year, came to the Stand Down with his chaperone, Nichol Arellano, to get some dental work done.
He needed numerous fillings repaired because he had not seen a dentist in anywhere from seven to 10 years, Arellano said.
Gililland’s vision is very limited, so he enlists the help of Arellano and an emotional support dog to get around.
Arellano said he received needed dental work and was going to attend the optometrist later on that day.
Gililland also receives help from the street nursing team at Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital, led in part by Registered Nurse Cindy Cooper.
Cooper said the program has been around for three years and works with clients like Gililland to help get them the healthcare they need.
Cooper works out of a Adventist Health/Rideout van and goes directly to the individual when they call.
Cooper and the street nursing team can write prescriptions, take care of wounds and help locate a social worker.
“It’s a comprehensive program that works for the homeless,” Cooper said.
Cooper said anyone can call her or her team night or day if they are in need of assistance. The number available is 530-701-0925, Cooper said.
Since working with the homeless at the Stand Down and on the streets the last few years, Cooper has learned that the homeless are just like anyone else: They are gracious people and deserve attention and respect.
For more services for homeless veterans visit the Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down office at 604 D St. in Marysville.
Nichols said the office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and can provide all the services available at the Yuba-Sutter Veterans Stand Down event.
For more information, visit https://www.yubasutterveterans.org.