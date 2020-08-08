Waiting patiently while sitting on a makeshift ledge with her facial covering strapped on, Anna Brackett took a quick look at the entrance of First Lutheran Church where residents were permitted to enter in limited attendance to receive their free food allowances.
Once a week, First Lutheran Church opens its doors to Yuba-Sutter residents who are in need of free groceries. From produce to cakes and breads, residents can pick up what they need for the week at one of a number of free distribution sites in the area.
Brackett had never been to First Lutheran Church, but received word that on Saturdays food is handed out for free to area residents.
As a struggling woman, who recently received tragic news about her cousin testing positive for COVID-19, Brackett decided to take the church up on its offer.
“Don’t feel ashamed because it’s a benefit to help feed (your family),” said Brackett while waiting to enter the church Saturday.
Brackett said she and her husband are in between unemployment checks and are struggling financially due in part to the pandemic that has ravaged the world since March. In addition Brackett said her first cousin, Sgt. Gilbert Bobby Polanco is fighting for his life due to a COVID-19 infection sustained while working at San Quentin Prison.
“He is fighting for his life,” said Brackett, a Yuba City resident.
She said this service is going to help her family get the essential goods and services needed to get through the next week.
“This helps those who are struggling,” Brackett said.
Diane Jaeger, one of the organizers on Saturday, said First Lutheran has been offering assistance for about eight years.
“We’re one of the sites that Yuba-Sutter Food Bank uses to be able to distribute food to the community,” Jaeger said. “Fruits and vegetables, pastries, bread … People are very thankful.”
While Jaeger said they do not do individual deliveries, there are still a lot of families who show up weekly to receive the food benefits. Before the pandemic, Jaeger said up to 100 families would come each week, which equated to approximately 500 people.
Moving forward Jaeger said the church is transitioning its giveaway to Thursday starting Aug. 13. The event will begin at 10 a.m. until the food runs out.
“There is no judgement, everyone is welcome,” she said. “Homeless, low income, disabled individuals ... We do this with the heart of giving.”
In addition, Jaeger said First Lutheran also does a Wednesday take out night where anyone can receive a home-cooked meal from the church to take home to their families.
Takeout day runs from 5:30-7 p.m. or until the food runs out.
“Anybody can come,” Jaeger said. “Show up early, wear a mask.”
Families of a variety of sizes take part in the service each week. Rosalynd Denny, of Loma Rica, said she comes down from the Yuba County Foothills to receive food necessary to feed each of her eight children -- seven of whom are adopted.
Last week Denny said she received enough food to feed 45 people. As a foster parent, Denny essentially lives month to month, meaning her benefits last for about 30 days.
“I’m always broke at the end of each month, but that means the kids are taken care of and you’re doing your job as a foster parent,” Denny said.
Denny’s family ranges from her youngest who is 3-years-old to her oldest at 24. Most, she said, are emotionally disturbed, perhaps suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Some of her children are out of work and need the extra help each week.
“I am not letting my children go hungry,” Denny said.
Denny said her oldest recently graduated from UC Davis, a major success story for her family.
She hopes for many more in the years to come.
“Knowing you can help the future move forward in a positive way,” said Denny, on the benefits of being a foster parent.
For all the area distribution sites and times, visit https://www.facebook.com/ysfoodbank.