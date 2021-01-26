There are plenty of helping hands; now there are four new paws aiming to help students at Wheatland Union High School.
Cory O’Neal, therapist at Wheatland Union High School, said she recently got Marlu, an 8-week-old Australian shepherd, as a personal dog.
But, O’Neal said, Marlu ended up being mellow and sweet so she researched the service dog certification process and discussed the idea of having him on campus with Superintendent Nicole Newman – who has brought her own dog on campus.
“Having a puppy can help calm kids and adults,” O’Neal said. “... It’s being able to get outside of yourself and give care (to) and nurturing the dog and the dog responds with nurturing. A lot of times, when we’re having trauma we’re in fight, flight or freeze mode. A puppy can help bring us back to the moment we’re in.”
Interacting with a dog, she said, can help ground someone and eventually talk about what they need to and get back to the reality of the moment.
While the district is on distance learning, O’Neal said mostly regular clients have been the ones interacting with Marlu in her office, and she watches both the temperament of the puppy and student to make sure both are safe.
She said Marlu will soon start his six-week puppy training and he will later go through the Canine Good Citizen training program – which, according to the American Kennel Club, “focuses on teaching the basics of being good and out in the community.”
Newman said the district has two academic counselors who are also trained in social-emotional education and mental health but their primary focus is academics.
The district brought on O’Neal, a licensed marriage and family therapist, about a year and a half ago – originally, Newman said, she was contracted for six months and then the board approved hiring her full time.
O’Neal said she had worked at Wheatland Elementary School District as a school counselor and later got her marriage and family therapist license.
“The needs of the kids were much higher than my ability as a school counselor,” O’Neal said. “(When) they teach you school counseling, they teach you kind of the basics as far as social-emotional health, a lot of it is career preparation, so I felt ill-prepared to kind of handle all the needs kids had.”
She said, as a therapist, she works with families and children through both diagnosable mental health issues but also family dynamics and social-emotional needs of children at different age levels.
At the high school, O’Neal said she works with the students and, sometimes, the families.
Wheatland Union High School District is currently on distance learning – except for special populations – and students are scheduled to return to campus using a hybrid model on Feb. 8, Newman said.
During the pandemic and since students have been on distance learning, O’Neal said she has been available in person, over the phone, text and Zoom.
She said students have been able to reach out when needed – such as in the evenings, on weekends, holiday breaks, etc.
She also reaches out through social media to make sure students know how to contact her.
Others also reach out to O’Neal when they think someone may need help – she said she’s had students’ friends reach out, parents of students, teachers and more reach out to say they think they know of someone who needs help.
“In Wheatland, specifically, it’s hard to find a therapist in the area; we’re a very rural community, and with the stigma of therapy in general, sometimes people don’t take the extra steps to go find a licensed therapist,” she said. “Being right here on campus, I interact with the kids, the teachers, the families and they get to know me as a person and understand that it’s not as daunting as they thought and are more likely to ask for and receive help.”