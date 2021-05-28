Lendmark Financial Services recently opened a new branch in Yuba City — the company’s 45th location in California.
Founded in 1996, the company provides personal and household credit and loan solutions to consumers. It operates nearly 400 branches in 19 states across the country. The local branch — 1258 Stabler Lane, Suite 100 — will be managed by Teresa Goodwin.
“Planned and unplanned life events still happen, causing many consumers to look for financial resources to meet these needs,” said Bobby Aiken, CEO of the company, in a press release. “Our team will be laser focused on serving the Yuba City community, delivering personalized and convenient household credit solutions that meet their respective financial needs.”