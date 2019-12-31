Leslie Carbah - Goodbye 2019, hello to a new decade

Leslie Carbah, 45, Loma Rica, Yuba County Sheriff’s Office crime analyst and public information officer
2019: After being a lifetime Sutter County resident, I moved to the Yuba County foothills this summer. I had only previously dealt with our region’s fire threat season as an observer in my career, not as a homeowner. Between the threat of fire and the PGE shutoffs, I gained a completely new perspective of life in the hills.
2020: One is that the political pendulum in California begins to swing back to a position of sanity. I feel our state is so far off the spectrum of responsible policy and management that if we continue this trajectory, we may go so far that we cannot recover. Personally, I intend to make my health a priority so that I can fully enjoy life with my family and friends. I want to spend more time in nature, less time online, and focus more on experiences rather than material things.