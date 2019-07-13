After a year of contention over California’s lethal force law, Assembly Bill 392 passed in the Senate last week and moved on to Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk.
The bill was introduced after several officer-involved shootings including the shooting death of Stephon Clark in Sacramento in 2018.
“AB 392 will transform California from a state with one of the most permissive use of force laws, to a state with one of the most protective laws in the country,” according to the ACLU of Southern California. The bill changes the language for allowing lethal force when it is “reasonable” to when it is “necessary.”
Yuba City Police Chief Robert Landon said he stands with the California Police Chiefs Association’s stance on changes made to the bill before passage.
“We are grateful that Dr. Weber and the ACLU agreed to remove the definition of ‘necessary’ that required officers to exhaust all reasonable alternatives before using deadly force and eroded an officer’s right to self-defense,” Landon wrote in an email Wednesday, referring to the bill’s original author Assembly member Shirley Weber of District 79, the San Diego area.
Lethal force would be permitted now based on the “totality of circumstances,” which is defined in the bill as, “all facts known to the peace officer at the time, including the conduct of the officer and the subject leading up to the use of deadly force.”
The bill would require an evaluation of an officer’s conduct before and after using deadly force to determine whether they used de-escalation techniques as an alternative to lethal force. It would allow managers to take into consideration “all the facts known to the peace officer at the time.”
Sutter County Sheriff Brandon Barnes said officers need to maintain a high standard of training to make split-second decisions in difficult circumstances.
“It is always good to evaluate our standards and work towards bettering ourselves,” Barnes wrote in an email Wednesday.
The bill at the governor’s desk is the result of compromises made between civil rights leaders, state policy makers and law enforcement leaders that rolled back a provision to hold officers criminally liable in cases of criminal negligence resulting in death, and dropped the definition for the term “necessary.”
“The final version of the bill is much better than the one that was introduced earlier this year,” Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry wrote in an email Wednesday. “Only time will tell how the courts will choose to interpret the changes made by the Legislature.”
The bill is expected to be signed into law by Newsom who said the bill was important in a statement in May.