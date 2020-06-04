Crews just started mobilizing in the Goldfields area of Yuba County, where the final piece of an approximately $500 million levee improvement project will be constructed this year.
While the levee improvements have been a joint effort between many different stakeholders, including the county, Yuba Water Agency and other local, state and federal partners, the Three Rivers Levee Improvement Authority played a major part as finance and construction lead. TRLIA is a joint powers agency established in 2004 by the county and Reclamation District 784 to oversee levee improvements in south Yuba County.
Executive Director Paul Brunner has been at the helm since the beginning. Colleagues say Brunner’s leadership skills are one of the main reasons he’s been able to accomplish so much in so little time.
”Paul has been a mainstay in our uphill battle to provide flood protection for communities surrounded by levees. He continues to provide solutions that produce great outcomes for our residents,” said Robert Bendorf, Yuba County administrator. “Without his work and diligence we would not be where we are in providing a much greater level of flood protection for Yuba County.”
Projects that TRLIA have spearheaded include setback levees along the Feather River and Bear River and various other levee improvements. By the time the overall project is completed, the authority will have improved 30 miles worth of levee in about 15 years.
When it was created, TRLIA set out to provide a 200-year level of flood protection for south Yuba County. Up to that point, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers typically led levee projects, but that process can be time consuming so TRLIA requested the go-ahead from the corps to handle the local project themselves.
“When I look at what TRLIA has done under Paul Brunner, to construct $500 million worth of levee improvements, get the necessary permitting, deal with the land issues, deal with eminent domain issues -- those are some really tough issues to deal with,” said Curt Aikens, general manager of YWA.
The result of that work, once completed, will be a 200-year level of flood protection for communities like Linda, Olivehurst, Plumas Lake and Arboga.
“Through Paul’s leadership, Three River’s implementation and support by the Yuba Water Agency, this community is positioned head and shoulders above the rest when it comes to flood protection,” said Ric Reinhardt, a principal with MBK Engineers. “...One thing about Paul is he’s mostly known for his accomplishments for flood protection but he also has a great passion for improving the environment.”
Reaching a milestone
Brunner joined TRLIA in 2006 after retiring from a civil engineering job with the U.S. Air Force where he worked on environmental projects and other construction activities. He’s looking forward to completing the current levee project.
“It is a key milestone for Yuba County, where we have accomplished a lot to bring the levee system not only to a 100-year level of flood protection but also to the state required 200-year level of protection,” Brunner said. “I think it will be a real boon for Yuba County, where they will be able to show that to developers and others that have interest in improving and building in Yuba County.”
The biggest challenge throughout the process was in acquiring funding for the work. When the project first started, it was much harder than it is today, he said. TRLIA and the county had to get creative in finding ways to move forward with the work, and one example of them doing that was working with the developers who built Plumas Lake to generate levee fees.
“I’ve always been interested in water, particularly the environmental aspects and how you can blend environmental and civil engineering projects to make them more holistic,” he said. “You can see examples of that along the Yuba River and other areas we’ve improved.”
Brunner said he took the job with the intention of seeing it through to completion. He said the authority will transition to other areas for similar work around the county once the Goldfields work is finished. One upcoming job will be to oversee the design and construction of a new training wall along the north side of the Yuba River in an area that protects the Hallwood community.
“I’ve been very fortunate in my career that the people I’ve worked with have had the confidence to make me the point person on these projects,” Brunner said. “For me, taking these projects is about improving what we have and leaving something positive behind. I don’t take that lightly, there is a real need for us to do that.”