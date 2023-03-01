MockTrial2.jpg

Devon Thomas and Ariana Her serve as counsel for the defense in a mock trial exhibition at the Sutter County Superior Courthouse in Yuba City on Tuesday.

 Michaela Harris/Appeal-Democrat

Armed with binders full of case documents, students from Lindhurst High School in Olivehurst showcased their public speaking and debate skills in a mock trial as part of an exhibition organized by the Yuba Sutter Bar Association. 

Tuesday’s mock trial was held at the Sutter County Superior Courthouse, giving students a platform to prepare legal material for a fictional criminal case in a real courtroom while in the presence of real judges and other court officials.

