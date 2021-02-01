Over 170 years of local history is now within a few clicks for anyone at any time. The Yuba County Library’s Digital Reel database is now available online for free. The database went live Monday morning, according to library administrative services officer Sandeep Sidhu.
“It’s exciting,” Sidhu said. “…It’s a relief as well.”
Before Monday, anyone who wanted to access the database online would have to do so within the walls of the library. The effort to digitize the library’s collection of newspaper archives started in 2014 as the microfilm versions of the archives kept in the California Room were deteriorating, Sidhu said.
“The primary treasure of the Digital Reel is the more than 17 decades of local history contained in the pages of the Marysville newspapers dating back to the first edition of the Marysville Herald on August 6, 1850,” Marysville historian and resident Chuck Smith said in an email. “… These newspapers document the development of the community from the Gold Rush, when Marysville was California’s third largest city, to today, when Marysville is ‘California’s Oldest Little City.’”
Sidhu said unlike other online databases, no library card or login information is required. To access the database, visit the library’s website at https://bit.ly/3j9QNU3. On the left side of the homepage find the header “Local History Archives.” From there, click on “Historical Resources.” The next page will have a list of databases with the Digital Reel link at the top.
“The first newspapers had classified advertising on the front pages, so you can see what kinds of businesses were located where in downtown, and what kinds of goods and services were needed to outfit the gold seeking industry,” Smith said.
In addition, Smith said the archives include ads from the Macy’s brothers before they moved to New York, stories about the evacuation of Marysville in 1955 because of a flood, letters from political rivals that led to duels, a description of the first stage coach robbery in the American west in Yuba County, and the community’s response to the Spanish flu in the fall of 1918.
Along with newspaper archives, there are minutes from early Yuba County Board of Supervisors meetings, old maps, and the entire transcript of the 1884 appeals court trial that ended hydraulic mining.
The next phase of the project is the digitization of the Earl Ramey Index, according to Sidhu. She said it will be online within the next couple of months.
For 30 years, Ramey volunteered at the library by making entries on 3x5 cards, organizing by topic articles which appeared in the region’s newspapers and magazines from the late 1840s to about 1960. There are approximately 125,000 cards that are in 90 drawers, in four cabinets of the California Room.
The Missouri native lost a leg in World War I and taught math and history at Marysville High School and Yuba College, according to Smith.
“The Earl Ramey Index is far more than a roadmap to all this history,” Smith said. “It must be recognized as a tremendous and precious gift to current and future generations from a man who committed his life to unraveling the mysteries of what transpired before us.”
The Marysville Rotary Club provided support for the Digital Reel going online as well as paying for the index to be digitized, according to President Mary Langsdorf.
Several decades of school enrollment records from the Marysville area will also be scanned along with the index.
“I have a huge passion for the history of Marysville,” Langsdorf said in an email. “My goal is to see others also start to take interest, and for those who already know some of Marysville’s history, I hope they learn even more.”