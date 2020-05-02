For many being part of a faith group is an important component of spiritual and social life. With large gatherings prohibited through the statewide shelter-in-place order, local congregations have adapted to try to connect to members during the closures.
Many congregations have started live-streaming their services on Facebook or through Zoom video conferencing, organizing phone calls to check-ins with members and even delivering special offerings to members at their homes.
Faith groups are considered especially vulnerable to COVID-19 because of the close proximity of persons, physical contact through prompted exchanges like handshakes and the large populations of those over 65. Neighboring Sacramento County public health officials found that nearly one third of cases stemmed from church-related gatherings.
Some notes:
-- Jaswant Bains, president of the Sikh Temple in Yuba City said that while the temple is closed, the priests are still there reading from the holy scripture, the Guru Granth Sahib, each morning and evening and the readings are posted to the temple’s Facebook page.
He said that while the temple is a place where Sikhs gather in faith, they can continue to practice their faith at home during this time.
“...Sikhism is one of the things people can do here at home,” Bains said. “God is within us, it’s not outside, so we can pray anywhere anytime.”
-- St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Yuba City has been live-streaming church services on Zoom. Pastor Garrett Andrew said he’s impressed with how members of the church have come together during this time, writing letters to each other and even delivering two chocolate cakes for a members 94th birthday.
“We’re witnessing a whole lot of change,” Andrew said. “Not just in the church but in the way we are as a community.”
Other changes Andrew said he’s noticed include an uptick in viewers on the church’s YouTube channel and more likes on their Facebook page. He said that while life events like baptisms and weddings are placed on hold, the church is working to celebrate together virtually.
“We’re doing the best we can to stay connected,” Andrew said. “And when life's moments are hardest, being there for each other.”
-- Gilbert V. Richards II, pastor at Bethel AME Church in Marysville said his church is working to connect to each other through streaming services on Facebook Live and hosting a weekly bible study class via Zoom.
“We believe that the church is not the building, it's the people,” Richards said.
He said he’s noticed that there are more young people, who grew up in the church and are now watching the weekly services online. He said he thinks younger people might feel more comfortable watching a service online because there’s less pressure than attending church in-person.
“(In-person) there’s this feeling of a judgemental atmosphere, so having our streaming worship online kind of removes that atmosphere,” Richards said.
-- Father Michal Olszewski of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marysville said the parish is collaborating with St. Isidore Catholic Church in Yuba City to host Sunday Mass, which is posted to their website and Facebook page. He said he is also working to reach members through mailing letters and connecting through phone calls.
“Before Easter I have tried to reach out to parishioners by writing an Easter pastoral letter,” Olszewski said.
He said the church is also assisting the community through bi-weekly food locker pickups and their St. Vincent de Paul group which works to help church members with services.
-- Rector Victor Schreffler at Trinity Anglican Church in Marysville said the church has worked to get their website up-to-date and have been live-streaming worship services on Zoom and Facebook Live.
He said he emails the service agenda to members the day before Sunday worship, but said there are many aspects of in-person worship experience that members miss.
“As Anglicans, worship is very much embodied; it's not just an intellectual exercise,” Schreffler said. “The ability to be together and shake someone's hand...seeing one another affirm our faith in physical ways is something we miss.”
Reaching older populations
Reaching those in the 65-and-older population who are sometimes not as technologically advanced has also been a challenge for faith groups.
Andrew said he noticed that the church's Easter Sunday service was streamed by people in nine states and three countries, but worries there are still members of his own congregation left behind with the technology.
“It’s like you're increasing the fingerprint of who you can touch but at the same time, who are the people who can fall through the cracks,” Andrew said.
He said the church has a group called the TLC team who are calling people to check-in. Similarly, Schreffler said his congregation has divided into four groups, each with a designated leader who makes weekly calls or emails to their group members.
“The idea that the group leaders would each have pastoral responsibility for 10 or 15 people and commit to pray for them daily,” Schreffler said.
At the Sikh Temple, Bains said the temple’s head granthi, similar to a priest, is in touch with many of the members, but acknowledges that older members are impacted because of the loss of community.
“Elderly people, retired people generally their gathering place is the temple because they like to congregate and mingle, so they’re the hardest hit,” Bains said.
Richards said Bethel AME’s members are divided into four classes, and each class leader checks in with their class weekly. He said his main concern during this time is connecting to members who live alone and don’t have families to help them obtain necessities like food and medication.
He said another concern is making sure members of the church don’t lose hope during this time.
“It’s very easy with the factual data, easy to get despaired and depressed,” Richards said. “So my main concern is to not lose hope.”