Jenna McKaye was scheduled to speak at the United Nations in May. Then came a global pandemic.
“It was definitely disappointing,” McKaye said. “That was a big one for me personally, and for my career. ”McKaye was slated to speak at International Nurses Day to share her experience with medical staff as a survivor of human trafficking.
McKaye is one of countless people whose travel plans have been put on pause or cancelled because of travel restrictions in response to the coronavirus. On March 19, the State Department issued a level 4 “do not travel” advisory – the highest level the agency can issue – recommending that all U.S. citizens avoid international travel.
Locally, many residents shared stories of cancelled school trips, flights to visit relatives overseas and events like concerts and amusement park tickets being cancelled. Many shared troubles working with airlines to manage their now-terminated travel plans.
Marysville resident Taylor Fowler had a 15-day trip to Greece scheduled for the end of May, until she learned that her airline, Turkish Airlines, was no longer flying through Greece because of the coronavirus.
Aside from being disappointed about not being able to take her trip, Fowler said she also wasn’t able to receive a refund from her airline, but they offered her an “open ticket” with her original travel funds.
“I am completely devastated I will not be taking my trip, and also having to deal with a ton of backlash in the process,” Fowler said. “From my understanding with the airline, the only way they will reimburse you is only if they cancel the flight.”
Fowler said the open ticket is only good for one flight, so she will be out the remainder of her original ticket price. She said she wants to try to go to Greece in September, but is worried if travel will be possible by then.
Airlines have been grappling with the travel restrictions with millions of flights cancelled in the past month. Southwest Airlines has started publishing daily flight schedule updates for June 6-27 to reduce flights by 50 percent.
“The cuts proactively address significantly lower passenger demand, operational disruptions, and the ongoing suspension of our international service,” according to a Southwest press release. “The overall demand for travel remains fluid during this ongoing pandemic and we continue to evaluate further reduction.”
The travel cutbacks also put a pause on life events like graduation trips and family reunions. Olivehurst resident Melissa Gillaspie said her daughter Brooklynn’s trip to New York and Washington, D.C., with her school – Yuba Gardens Intermediate – will likely be cancelled.
“They are going to wait until April 24th to make the final decision, but it looks like they will have to reschedule it,” said Melissa Gillaspie, who also planned to make the trip. “It is disappointing because she isn’t going to get her eighth grade promotion ceremony, and the trip which she did all the fundraising to pay for on her own, which wasn’t cheap, $2,400 for her part.”