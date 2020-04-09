If you were planning on having elective surgery soon, you may have to reschedule.
Due to the possible surge of coronavirus cases at area hospitals, elective surgeries are being rescheduled.
Sutter Health has postponed all elective procedures at local hospitals that can be safely rescheduled, according to Dennis Sindelar, chief administrative officer for Sutter Surgical Hospital North Valley, Yuba City. The hospital is still performing emergency surgeries.
“This decision was made to help preserve capacity to address critical needs as they arise and to keep our staff and patients safe,” Sindelar said via email.
Sutter Surgical Hospital will be taking on less-critical patients from Northern California to free up bed space if a surge arrives.
Adventist Health/Rideout is also postponing elective procedures, according to Dr. Aaron Kalin, chief of staff for the Department of Anesthesiology and Pain Management.
“We are encouraging patients to remain in close contact with their physicians and surgeons regarding rescheduling their respective procedures,” Kalin said via email. He said Adventist Health is anticipating re-starting the elective surgery schedule on May 1, depending on the status of the coronavirus pandemic.
“This date remains fluid and could certainly change,” Kalin said.
The hospital expects a backlog of surgeries and procedures once the normal schedule restarts and it will scale its operations to accommodate the increased demand, according to Kalin.
Adventist Health is using a tiered framework published by the Centers for Medicine and Medicaid Services about how to handle low acuity elective surgeries and procedures.
“As an organization, we are utilizing these tools above to guide our decisions on what surgeries and procedures to postpone,” Kalin said. “We remain operationally ready and able to handle high acuity/emergent surgeries and procedures throughout the healthcare system during these unprecedented times.”