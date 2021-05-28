Starting Memorial Day weekend, life jackets will be made available for daily use by infants and toddlers at certain locations along Sutter County waterways as part of a loaner program.
The Life Jacket Loaner Program is a partnership between the Sutter County Children and Families Commission, Sutter County Deputy Sheriff’s Association and Yuba City and is intended for children under the age of 5 years old.
Locations where life jackets will be made available for daily use include the Feather River Parkway, Live Oak boat launch and recreation area, Tisdale boat launch and recreation area, and the Verona boat launch and recreation area. Each site will have 10 life jackets — five for infants (up to 30 lbs) and five for toddlers (30-50 lbs).
“With temperatures set to rise, the Sutter County Children and Families Commission and our valued partners recognize that this program improves the safety of Sutter County’s youngest residents during warm summer months,” said Michele Blake, executive director of the commission, in a press release.
Drowning is the third-leading cause of unintentional death worldwide, according to the World Health Organization. The highest drowning rates are among children 1-4 years of age, followed by children 5-9 years of age.
Each life jacket is branded with a “Property of” logo for easy identification. The program relies on an honor system.
“We ask that residents with small children who are visiting area waterways, borrow a life jacket for the day and return it, potentially saving the life of another child,” Blake said in a press release.
The life jackets will be removed following Labor Day weekend and stored for the fall and winter months.