Mary Berg, 70, Yuba City:
Dusting off my old sewing machine, I begin stitching upon material I saved to one day quilt. I am making masks. Tomatoes and crookneck squash are planted. A young family with two skipping children pass my open window. I wave. Chili is simmering and cornbread is baking. This morning, I made coleslaw without resorting to the plastic bag of premix. A stack of books I’ve wanted to read for so long are waiting for me later tonight. I think I’ll be a better person when this is all over.
***
