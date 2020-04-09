Magdalena Reveles, author, Yuba City:
March 20, 2020: The world has stilled in Yuba City.
I look at the 7 a.m. sun streaking sparkles on purple geraniums and emerald gold hummingbirds soaking in the kind solar warmth. Their brilliant wings starting to hum.
A cup of Nescafe vapors forming ephemeral ghosts into the blue air warms my hand.
It fills me with safeness.
Out there is the mist of extinction like that scene in The Ten Commandments movie during the Passover scene. The eerie smoke killing all first born scared the heck out of me as a kid.
Noon now. With the armour of a warrior masked and gloved, I get into my truck and head over to WalMart.
There I see many masked people robotically, walking 6 feet apart through one gate.
I follow the line and yet feel a Mexican rebelliousness, as existential forces pull on me.
And yet, I continue into this “brave new world”...
We’ll be printing the responses and sharing them with the Sutter County Museum.