David J. Karnegas, 63,
Yuba City:
As the health crisis continues in our country and we must shelter in place, look for the little things around us.
I live on a ranch in Sutter County and I found a few things that serve as an inspiration to me to cope with the situation we are all in now -- the first rose bloom in my rose garden seems to be more beautiful; and to witness nature, in particular, the sweet fragrance of apple blooms in my garden and the bees that are busy visiting those blooms.
Witnessing this is nature’s therapy.
***
Editor’s Notes: We’re inviting area residents – kids, parents, grandparents – to send in diary entries about life during the coronavirus pandemic. Help us record our history!
Tell us your perspective on things; how you spend your time; what impresses you – good or bad.
Please include your name as the author, your age, and the community you live in, as well as the date on which you wrote your piece. We’d love it if you include a selfie.
We’ll be printing the responses and sharing them with the Sutter County Museum.