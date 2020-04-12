Teresa Kauk, 69, Yuba City:
For me, being a senior citizen during this time, has probably been easier than the families trying to manage.
I have (so far) an income I can rely on, and organizations that cater to our age group. I have always been a home-body, so even the shelter-in-place hasn’t been too difficult, but I do admit it is getting old.
I have a senior cat, so we old gals just hang out together.
The most frustrating thing is going all over town just trying to find ordinary staples like flour, paper towels, dish soap, etc.
I never thought I’d see that in America. This hoarding attitude makes me very sad because it goes against everything else I am seeing about our country right now. And that is, we are NOT an “only the fittest survive” country. The “fittest” are giving up an awful lot for us “most vulnerable” right now.
That humbles me. ‘Missing church and the library!
***
Editor’s Notes: We’re inviting area residents – kids, parents, grandparents – to send in diary entries about life during the coronavirus pandemic. Help us record our history!
Tell us your perspective on things; how you spend your time; what impresses you – good or bad. Give us notes of 100 words or less – send them to adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com or message us on Facebook.
Please include your name as the author, your age, and the community you live in, as well as the date on which you wrote your piece. We’d love it if you include a selfie.
We’ll be printing the responses and sharing them with the Sutter County Museum.