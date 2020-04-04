Connie Williams, 72, Yuba City:
Although this isn’t about the difficulties during this time period, I wrote it (true story) to make all my friends and relatives laugh, something we’re in need of. We all need a good laugh. Here’s my true story.
I haven’t been doing any yardwork or tried to kill gophers since my breathing has been so bad but on Thursday I decided to give it a go. I wore my portable oxygen and went out to knock down some gopher mounds and then I stuck the hose in a hole and out popped a gopher before I could go get my shovel. I did the only thing I could do – I stepped on him. I wanted to stomp on him but was afraid I’d lose my balance and fall down and miss him entirely! I was thrilled to get the first one of the season – kinda like deer hunting only smaller.
So Friday I get up and there are new mounds in the area where I’d killed the other one. So out I go with my oxygen, get the hose and start sticking it in places I can see he’s been working. I’d just about given up when I saw one little pile by the driveway curb so I go over and, again, out pops another gopher. I try to step on this one but he’s too fast and makes his getaway toward the back of the house. I started to say I ran after him but that would be a lie! I walked as fast as I could when suddenly my head jerks back because I’m dragging my oxygen (it weighs about 15 pounds) but I keep going and catch him just short of the curb and no little 2 oz. varmint can withstand all my weight!
So that’s 2 for 2 and I don’t see anything new out there today. A good start for the year.
