From Dave Davini, Yuba City:
COVID-19 isolation has some positive impacts on our life as busy retirees. My wife and I now spend more time with the Appeal-Democrat each morning, staying in contact with our community.
I am reviewing old files in an attempt to clean out and condense stored records. The process is a reminder of past community events and actions and affords us the opportunity to follow up with friends, both locally and across the nation. We have sent many notes and make daily phone calls to friends and family ... and now use Zoom!
