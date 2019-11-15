It’s the Spanish class before a trip to Mexico or the course about golf to help brush up your game. Whatever the interest, Yuba College offers classes for lifelong learners looking to increase their skills and broaden their experiences.
The college offers courses for anyone in the community to take through a process called “auditing,” where members of the public can enroll in classes without receiving course credit.
The Yuba Community College District is comprised of two community colleges -- Yuba College and Woodland Community College and four campuses with 14,448 students.
Auditors must complete an application form and have it signed by the course instructor and submitted to the admissions and records office. There is a $15 dollar auditing fee per course (instead of the regular enrollment fee) and course costs are charged when appropriate. Auditors will enroll in courses after the late registration period has ended, and courses will not be included as units for any purpose.
Walter V. Masuda the acting dean of Fine Arts, Language Arts, and Education said in an email that courses in the arts are a great way to spark creativity.
“I would recommend any of our art or music classes as an excellent way to become acquainted with the college -- or to return to college -- and to explore their creative and intellectual interests in a supportive environment,” Masuda said in an email.
Yuba College offers art courses such as drawing, painting, design, commercial art, sculpture, photography and ceramics.
He also recommended community members think about subjects they have been curious to learn more about, and then take courses related to those topics.
“Enrolling in our language and literature courses are also great ways to pursue lifelong learning and take that class they’ve always wanted to take,” Masuda said in an email.
The college offers language arts courses like sign language, German and Spanish as well as English and American literature classes.
Aside from arts and literature courses, there are also physical fitness classes which get participants moving and active. Erick Burns, director of kinesiology, health and athletics said in an email there are athletic courses for all intensity levels.
“All of our fitness activity classes are great for getting into and staying fit. Some of the classes have a natural higher intensity (body toning) than others (fitness walking/jogging),” Burns said in an email. “But all are designed to put students in the activity as well as teach the benefits of physical activity, and how to measure intensity of particular activities.”
In addition to physical education activity courses like step aerobics, body toning and weight lifting, there are sport classes like tennis, volleyball and basketball.
“Activity classes such as badminton and beginners golf teach the sport and rules of the sport, but again relate the sport to the benefits of physical activity,” Burns said in an email.
For those hesitant to enroll or audit a course, Masuda said to not discount the experience that a lifelong learner brings to the classroom.
“Sharing their life histories with the younger students in class would enrich the educational experience for everyone,” Masuda said.