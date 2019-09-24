Sunnybre Stensler and her family are new to Yuba County, but they’re no strangers to the potential dangers of fire. They spent Tuesday at a community resource center set up by Pacific Gas and Electric Company to help residents during a power shutoff.
Stensler and her two sons were at the Alcouffe Community Center in Oregon House, plugged in to the center’s grid, taking care of school work and scheduling after their power was shut off Monday evening.
“My husband, Greg, is a firefighter so we’re used to him having to deal with wildfires and be gone,” she said. “For me, it’s not an inconvenience to have the power shut off because whatever can be done to prevent a fire is good. It’s kind of an adventure for me and the boys.”
They have a generator at their Dobbins home but their lacking internet and cell service warranted the visit to the center.
“It’s nice to be able to come here and get things done because without power, cell service or the internet, you feel a little cut off from the world,” she said. “Otherwise, we’d have to make up work, which is easier to do with homeschooling but it’s always better to get it done on time.”
The center is set up with folding tables, chairs, power strips for using and charging devices, access to WiFi and one of several PG&E officials on site said about 15 people had visited the center as of about noon on Tuesday.
“We’ve made good progress on restoring power in Yuba County, now about 562 without power, mostly in Oregon House but also some in Browns Valley,” said Paul Moreno, with PG&E at about 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
By 4 p.m., Moreno reported that all Yuba County PG&E customers’ power had been restored.
“Generally speaking, the smaller the (shutoff) event, the more resources we can dedicate to it. Today, we were able to begin patrols at daylight as the weather event had passed by then.”
The liability beleaguered utility has started turning off grids during red flag warning days -- marked by winds, high temps, and low humidity. Once the weather passes, the company has personnel patrol all the lines in the grid before restoring power.
They provide emergency generated power at community centers such as Alcouffe.
Bathrooms with showers are available for people to use and one man came in Tuesday morning to use a plug-in medical device for his asthma, according to a PG&E official.
Beverly Lucas, 73, who has lived in Browns Valley for 27 years, came up to charge a few devices before heading home.
“It’s very comforting to know that I can come here and charge things up,” she said. “My husband is 96 years old and I charged his hearing aids, our cell phones, the laptop, a backup battery and flashlights.”
Lucas said she’ll be coming back daily to charge her devices if needed and PG&E is scheduled to keep the center open to coincide with future power shutoffs.
Wyatt Stensler, 15, and Owen, 13, worked on their laptops, completing school assignments as their mother scheduled assignments and filled out items on her calendar.
“It’s better to work on papers and assignments here because we have the internet and some of the class curriculum is online so we have to have WiFi,” Wyatt Stensler said.
As part of his elective class requirement, Stensler is a volunteer cadet at the Dobbins/Oregon House Fire Department, which is across the street from the center.
“We moved up here to have more land and to do more homesteading,” Sunnybre Stensler said. “We have bees, chickens, meat rabbits and will eventually have larger animals and a garden.”
Monday’s outage coincided with the Stenslers’ 19th wedding anniversary and they were out of the area celebrating when they got the alert.
“When the power went out, we were out of town celebrating but we got an alert from our alarm company,” she said. “We met in junior high school and Greg wanted to be a firefighter back then and he’s built for it.”
Yuba County public information officer Russ Brown said the community resource center is helpful for residenta and will be open during regular business hours.
“Some residents are frustrated but PG&E is being very proactive about opening up the community resource center,” he said. “People need to be prepared for things like this because it’s going to be an ongoing thing and PG&E is getting better about communicating and relaying information about outages.”
Emily Heller, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sacramento, said gusty conditions are forecast to subside today.
“Winds and the Red Flag Warning are expected to to expire (today, Wednesday) about 11 a.m. in the the Sierras and later in the valley,” she said. “The system that’s brining all the wind pushes off to the east and we will see cooling temperatures getting close to the 70s into the weekend.”