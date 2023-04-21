LindcrestJog1.jpg

Kindergarten students run laps for a jog-a-thon fundraiser at Lincrest Elementary School in Yuba City on Friday.

 Michaela Harris/Appeal-Democrat

Lincrest Elementary School continued a decades-long tradition on Friday as students participated in its annual jog-a-thon fundraiser.

Organized by the school’s Parent Teacher Association, the jog-a-thon helps support a number of school activities through the parents group, P.E. teacher Eric Smith said. All donations made through the fundraiser go directly back to Lincrest Elementary through field trips, special assemblies and other activities.

