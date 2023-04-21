Lincrest Elementary School continued a decades-long tradition on Friday as students participated in its annual jog-a-thon fundraiser.
Organized by the school’s Parent Teacher Association, the jog-a-thon helps support a number of school activities through the parents group, P.E. teacher Eric Smith said. All donations made through the fundraiser go directly back to Lincrest Elementary through field trips, special assemblies and other activities.
“P.E. is much more fun when you have toys to play with,” Smith said.
Each grade level was given 20 minutes to walk, run or skip along the school’s track, but parent donations were made prior to the event through flat pledges, said Jen Pompati, president of the Parent Teacher Association.
Students were also given special incentives to help raise money, including school T-shirts and an ice cream party for the class that raised the most funds.
“This is easily our biggest fundraiser, and I love it so much because everything goes to the school,” Pompati said.
The jog-a-thon was previously scheduled for April 7 before students went on spring break, but was postponed due to poor weather, Pompati said.
Smith also served as emcee for the fundraiser to keep time and encourage students to stay active.
“The great thing about this is that kids love to run. They’re active and they love to run around. We try to teach them lots of fun ways to exercise here,” he said.
A representative from Blue Zones Yuba-Sutter was present to help further the school’s message of living a healthy, active lifestyle. Smith said that lemon water was offered as an alternative to sports drinks, and more information regarding high sugar beverages was handed out to parents.
“We wanted to offer an alternative to some of those sugary drinks kids love so much,” Smith said.
This year, school staff and Parent Teacher Association members were excited to have a number of parent volunteers with each grade level. Once students completed their laps, parents helped hand out popsicles and small medals.
“It’s nice to see parents so involved in their kids’ education,” Smith said.