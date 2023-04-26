WaxMuseum1.jpg

A fifth grade student at Lincrest Elementary School in Yuba City dressed as Betsy Ross, who sewed the first flag of the United States, for a living wax museum project on Wednesday.

 Michaela Harris/Appeal-Democrat

Fifth grade students at Lincrest Elementary School packed the hallways Wednesday morning for the annual living wax museum event.

As part of their Revolutionary War unit, students were able to dress up and deliver speeches as a historical figure from that time period. Parents and students from other grade levels were invited to walk through each display.

Tags

Recommended for you