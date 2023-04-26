Fifth grade students at Lincrest Elementary School packed the hallways Wednesday morning for the annual living wax museum event.
As part of their Revolutionary War unit, students were able to dress up and deliver speeches as a historical figure from that time period. Parents and students from other grade levels were invited to walk through each display.
Fifth grade teacher Lisa Abolt said that students were required to research their historical figure, create a display board for the event and deliver a short speech about the person’s life and significance to United States history. Students were also expected to dress up in costume and get into character.
Students dressed as a number of Revolutionary War figures ranging from the Founding Fathers to notable writers and military personnel.
Abolt said that students have been working on this project for about a month and most were able to complete their boards in class.
“We’ve been working on this for about a month, so most have their speeches pretty well memorized. Also, because these are fifth graders, this is the first time many of them have had to write and deliver a speech,” Abolt said.
The living wax museum is a long-standing tradition for Lincrest Elementary, Principal Sara Nowinski said. She was excited to see the amount of support students receive from their families after spending weeks on their projects.
“It’s neat to see parents out here each year,” Nowinski said. “I think it’s motivating for students that there’s an end product for a project like this.”
She believes that offering students creative projects like the living wax museum helps students become more engaged with their class subjects and connect to their learning materials.
“This just makes learning fun for them,” Nowinski said. “We know that project-based learning is meaningful for our students, so organizing projects like this really ramps up engagement.”