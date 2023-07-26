The former Lemire Recycling Center on N. Beale Road in Linda was demolished on July 18 following a lengthy property abatement process. 

Yuba County Public Information Officer and Media Coordinator Russ Brown told the Appeal that for around one year, Yuba County Code Enforcement has had an active case against the N. Beale Road property, citing several conditions that deemed the property a danger to the public.

