The former Lemire Recycling Center on N. Beale Road in Linda was demolished on July 18 following a lengthy property abatement process.
Yuba County Public Information Officer and Media Coordinator Russ Brown told the Appeal that for around one year, Yuba County Code Enforcement has had an active case against the N. Beale Road property, citing several conditions that deemed the property a danger to the public.
In December 2022, an abatement order was issued to the owner Stephen Mehalakis.
“The property’s condition was deemed a public nuisance, and as such those conditions were ordered to be removed,” Brown said in an email.
Based on a Notice and Order to Abate, conditions that deemed the property a public nuisance included multiple vacant and disrepaired buildings, large amounts of junk, trash and debris throughout the area and improper storage of hazardous materials.
According to John Mehalakis, the son of Stephen Mehalakis, those managing the N. Beale Road property struggled to keep it safe and secure. The building was often vacant while homeless individuals took shelter inside, John Mehalakis said. In 2015, portions of the property burned down in a fire.
“We struggled to keep it empty and secure,” Mehalakis said. “We tried our best. We built a fence and a wall to keep homeless people out. … Parts of the property burned down, but were cleaned up.”
Mehalakis confirmed that his family received a notice for abatement in December 2022, but claims that in the months following, plans were established to turn the property into a storage space for RVs. Mehalakis claims to have met with code enforcers in March this year to move forward with these plans only to have the building demolished with “one day’s notice.”
According to Mehalakis, an abatement notice was posted on the N. Beale Road property on July 17 and the building was demolished the following day.
County officials were unable to comment on any supposed plans to turn the property into storage.
Code Enforcement’s primary role in the county is to identify public nuisances and ensure that violations of the Yuba County Ordinance Code are abated when necessary either by voluntary compliance or by county-performed actions.
According to Brown, Code Enforcement investigations are the product of complaints and concerns from citizens. When a complaint is received, a case is generated and an officer is assigned to investigate. If a property is deemed a public nuisance – meaning it holds a blighting influence on properties in the vicinity or is detrimental to the health, safety and welfare of residents – Code Enforcers have a variety of tools they can use in response to such violations, Brown said.
Typically, officers will communicate with property owners and educate them on code violations. Officers will also provide ample time to bring a property to compliance in order to avoid the need for an official abatement action, Brown said.
If Code Enforcers determine that abatement is necessary, a Notice and Order to Abate Public Nuisance is issued to the property owner with one final opportunity to bring the property into compliance by whatever legal means available.
An official abatement order comes with an opportunity to appeal Code Enforcement’s determination that a public nuisance exists, along with any financial penalties or fines that may be attached to the order. If a case is not appealed, or if after a hearing a public nuisance is confirmed to exist, the county has the authority to abate the nuisance, Brown said.
The amount of notice given to property owners before an abatement is determined by Code Enforcement as the process plays out.
“Code Enforcement will always ensure that due process is the starting place (respecting property rights is the beginning point for any investigation). Actual abatement orders are a last resort,” Brown said.
Actual abatement orders are issued on a case-by-case basis. Where it becomes necessary for the county to do the abatement, responsibility for the cost goes to the property and the property owner, Brown said.