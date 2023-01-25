LindaCommons2.jpg

A small batch of white wildflowers are in bloom off Hammonton Smartsville Road near the open lot where the proposed Linda Commons development is poised to be constructed in Yuba County.

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

Yuba County Enterprise Solutions, also known as Yes to Yuba, recently announced via social media that Yuba County had approved its first gated community in the “valley neighborhoods” of Linda near Marysville. 

The project has been dubbed Linda Commons, and is set to include a variety of housing for a total of 134 units on 14 acres of land off Hammonton Smartsville Road. 

