Retiree Betty Mello loves working in her garden, but a proposed water rate increase could curtail her ability of hydrate her plants.
The Linda County Water District is proposing a doubling of its water rates for more than 4,575 residential and commercial accounts that serve about 18,000 people. If adopted, the increase would be effective Nov. 1.
“Everybody expects periodic increases but nobody expects them to double,” Mello said. “It’s another nail in the coffin – we’ve had lots of taxes, fees, Mello-Roos in 2014, Measure K and we don’t know what’s going to happen with the PG&E rate increases.”
Linda County Water District general manager Brian Davis mailed a letter to customers outlining three main reasons for the increase:
- To pay for the installation of Well 17, complete system rehabilitation and replacement projects of water system facilities to ensure regulatory compliance and continuous service to customers.
- Address increasing labor costs related to employee certifications and the addition of one new certified operator position.
- Increased operating costs related to power and chemical costs and legislative mandates.
“Working people and retirees are getting taxed out of existence and this area is quickly becoming unaffordable,” Mello said. “Property taxes are rising, the sales tax is now 8.25 percent and this doubling of the water bill is another kick in the gut.”
The district’s water system operations are funded mainly through water rates and service charges, according to the letter sent to property owners.
Monthly water service charges are used to fund utility costs, including labor, energy, chemicals, regulatory compliance, system maintenance, rehabilitation and replacement of infrastructure, and capital improvements.
By law, water rates must be calculated based on the cost to provide service.
Public comments and written protests will be accepted at a public hearing scheduled for Aug. 12.
Written protests may be sent to the district at 1280 Scales Ave., Marysville, prior to the public hearing to the attention of the “District General Manager” and must include the property address and the Assessor’s Parcel Number (APN).