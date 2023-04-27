LindaBoot1.jpg

Members of the Linda Fireman’s Association were collecting money April 22 at the intersection of North Beale Road and Feather River Boulevard in Linda for the Fill the Boot for Burns fundraiser. 

 Courtesy of Jennifer Kendall

The Linda Fireman’s Association hosted its Fill the Boot for Burns fundraiser on April 22 to raise money for the Firefighters Burn Institute. 

With rubber boots in hand, firefighters from the Linda Fire Department stood at the intersection of North Beale Road and Feather River Boulevard in Linda to ask passing drivers for donations to the nonprofit organization. 

Recommended for you