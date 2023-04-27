The Linda Fireman’s Association hosted its Fill the Boot for Burns fundraiser on April 22 to raise money for the Firefighters Burn Institute.
With rubber boots in hand, firefighters from the Linda Fire Department stood at the intersection of North Beale Road and Feather River Boulevard in Linda to ask passing drivers for donations to the nonprofit organization.
Trevor Bolton, a fire engineer and organizer with the Fireman’s Association, said that Linda Fire personnel raised $10,000 during the fundraiser, which will go toward helping the Firefighters Burn Institute provide burn treatment and recovery programs to children and adults.
The Firefighters Burn Institute was founded in 1973 following a plane crash in Sacramento that killed 23 people and severely injured and burned many more. According to the organization’s website, there was no burn care facility in the area at that time. In response, Sacramento Fire Department Captain Cliff Haskell worked to establish a specialized burn care unit at the University of California, Davis Medical Center.
The nonprofit works to provide treatment and recovery programs for burn victims, public education regarding fire safety and burn prevention and research into burn rehabilitation.
Dozens of fire agencies throughout northern and central California participate in Fill the Boot fundraisers to support burn programs and regional burn centers, the website said.
“This is something that we take pride in, and we’re very thankful to the community for showing support and helping us raise such a big accomplishment,” Bolton said.