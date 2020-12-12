A project to renovate the Linda Fire Department is nearing completion, according to Chief Kyle Heggstrom.
Work started in July on the $1.3 million project. There was a need to address the failing of the concrete apron in front of the apparatus bays -- where the fire engines are housed. There was no storm drainage in front of the station which led to water migrating under the concrete making the dirt soft.
In addition, there was concern about the potential of overloading the station's electrical system, original metal siding rusting through, potential of asbestos through the station, trouble with two-way radios in the station, and lack of a ventilation system to remove harmful diesel exhaust from the apparatus bays, according to Heggstrom.
"It's important to note, this station was built in 1960," Heggstrom said in an email. "Over the years the building has begun to suffer its age."
All of the needed fixes were added to a single modernization plan that the staff recommended to the district board of directors. The plan included addressing the issues listed above as well as a complete remodel of staff bathroom/shower facilities, the addition of an audible and visual alerting system throughout the station, replacing damaged insulation in the apparatus bay, and improvements to the front facade of the building.
"The health and safety of employees and the public are always priority," Heggstrom said. "Most of this modernization was accomplished in order to protect their health and safety."
Renovations are expected to be completed by the end of December, according to Heggstrom.
"The alerting system upgrade helps ensure staff are being dispatched correctly to calls for service," Heggstrom said. "The removal of asbestos, electrical system upgrades and the addition of the ventilation system create a much safer environment for employees and public visitors."
According to Heggstrom the majority of the project is being funded through fire mitigation fees. Those are impact fees charged on new developments.
"The front of the station is the most exciting," Heggstrom said. "This was a major change to the look of the building. This helps with morale, pride, and is a good presentation to the community."