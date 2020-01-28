A Linda man was arrested after he crashed a stolen car and attempted to flee, according to Yuba County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Leslie Carbah.
On Monday morning a 1994 Honda Sedan crashed into a telephone pole at Lindhurst Avenue and Hammonton Smartsville Road. A deputy witnessed the scene and discovered that the vehicle was stolen. The suspect got out of the car and ran after the crash and was apprehended by the deputy after a short foot pursuit, according to Carbah.
Jesse Christopher Berry, 29, of the 6000 block of College View Drive, Linda, was identified as the suspect and arrested for vehicle theft, hit and run, and a parole violation. He was booked into Yuba County Jail and is being held without bail.