The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Linda man on suspicion of sexual abuse of a teenage girl, according to public information officer Leslie Carbah.
The sheriff’s office investigated allegations of child molestation against Gerardo Zambrano, 39. An investigation led to Zambrano’s arrest for alleged sexual abuse of a teenage girl. The alleged abuse took place for approximately the last three years, according to Carbah.
Zambrano was booked into Yuba County Jail on Friday and is being held on $225,000 bail.