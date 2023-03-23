LangInterview.jpg

Laurence Lang is pictured during an interview on April 6, 2022, shortly after his arrest on a murder charge. Interviewing Lang was Yuba County Sergeant Charles May, who led the investigation.

 Courtesy of Yuba County District Attorney’s Office

A Yuba County jury on Wednesday found 61-year-old Laurence Lang guilty of first degree murder in the 2022 shooting death of Robert Zandstra in Linda.

According to Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry, Lang has an “extensive criminal history,” which includes a prior murder conviction in 1981. With sentencing scheduled for May 1, Lang now faces a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

