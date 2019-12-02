A Linda man pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder and violation of parole at an arraignment Monday afternoon in Yuba County Superior Court.
Moe Larry Nanlap, 23, is scheduled to have a pre-hearing conference at 9 a.m., Jan. 8, followed by a preliminary hearing Jan. 10 at 9 a.m.
Nanlap was arrested early in the morning after Thanksgiving for allegedly shooting two adults, killing one person and sending the other to the hospital.
Nanlap was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance by the California Department of Corrections Fugitive Apprehension Team, on suspicion of murder and violating his parole.
Around 12:30 a.m., on Nov. 29, YCSO responded to the 1500 block of North Beale Road for a report of a shooting. Two adult victims in their early 40s had suffered gunshot wounds.
Deputies believe an argument preceded the shooting. Nanlap fled the residence to an unknown location.
Later that day, Nanlap was located at his residence in East Linda, where he was arrested.
He was booked into Yuba County jail and is ineligible for bail.